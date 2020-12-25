Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $420.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.93 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $515.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

KFY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 324,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,258. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

