Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post sales of $217.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.30 million to $219.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $221.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $837.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $955.66 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

CDAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 867,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,136. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,706 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,384,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,751,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

