Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MTCR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

