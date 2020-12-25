Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $352,494. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 286,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,626. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

