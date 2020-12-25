Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 510.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 615,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 557,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 253,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

