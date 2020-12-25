Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

MITO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

