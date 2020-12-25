Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

