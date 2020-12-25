Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. GMS posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. BidaskClub raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

