Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post sales of $1.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the highest is $2.08 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

LCTX stock remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 409,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,697. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.01.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

