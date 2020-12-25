Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) to post sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $767.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.