Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Sell

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 562,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.