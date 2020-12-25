Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 7,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,931. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

In related news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $104,247.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

