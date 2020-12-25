Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TCDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Mckague bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Tricida by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

