Zacks Investment Research Lowers OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

