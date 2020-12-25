Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

