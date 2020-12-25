Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

SWX opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.