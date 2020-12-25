ZClassic Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.89 million and $18,160.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00252638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,058,572 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

