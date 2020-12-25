Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,179.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $386,764.74 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00684772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00164447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00360109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00100374 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 658,733,912 coins and its circulating supply is 474,953,416 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

