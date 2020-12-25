Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0024

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $142,912.93 and approximately $17,938.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00324901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

