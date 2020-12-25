Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,929,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,705 shares of company stock worth $37,818,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

