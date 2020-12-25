Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Zscaler stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $428,580.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,346.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,705 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

