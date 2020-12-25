Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $212.39 and last traded at $204.84, with a volume of 23449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,705 shares of company stock worth $37,818,016. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

