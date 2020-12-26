-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 1,859,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

