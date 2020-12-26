$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 407,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.