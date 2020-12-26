$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OIIM shares. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in O2Micro International by 7.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.