$0.16 EPS Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. RadNet reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,690.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RadNet by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

