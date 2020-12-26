-$0.17 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,398. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

