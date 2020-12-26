$0.17 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 337,106 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

