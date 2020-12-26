-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Armata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

NASDAQ:ARMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

