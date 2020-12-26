$0.42 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.54. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.31.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.