$0.61 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 54,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

