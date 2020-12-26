0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $182,767.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.