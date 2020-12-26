0x (ZRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.22 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. 0x has a market cap of $273.25 million and $42.22 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00301283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

