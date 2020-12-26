0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $823,059.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $651,732.25 and $823,059.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00297261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

