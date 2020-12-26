$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

