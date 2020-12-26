$1.66 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.81. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter.

BBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,692,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,366,480.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.