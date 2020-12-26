12,449 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Acushnet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

NYSE GOLF opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

