12,511 Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,511 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,782,503 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $53,522,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $105,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

