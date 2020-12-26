13,600 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 51job in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

