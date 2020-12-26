$139.93 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $139.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $127.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $554.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MPAA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,785. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

