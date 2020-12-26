$175.95 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $175.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $176.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $697.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $700.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $738.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 79.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.77. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.