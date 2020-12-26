180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $149,661.10 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,700 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 16,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,652.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,393.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Kevin Rendino purchased 6,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $2.12 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

