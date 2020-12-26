$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $10.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. 807,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,703. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $5,679,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

