$23.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $23.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.26 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $91.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.21 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

