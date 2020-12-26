26,800 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

