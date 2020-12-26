2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,557,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

