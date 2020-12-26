$390.04 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) will report $390.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.90 million to $410.18 million. FirstCash posted sales of $498.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

