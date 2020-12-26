$436.13 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $436.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $224.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.23 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 333,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

