$446.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $446.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $461.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,070,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 1,735,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.