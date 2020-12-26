$553.08 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $553.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.58 million and the lowest is $549.38 million. Amedisys posted sales of $500.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

AMED traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $292.35. 50,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,869. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $298.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.